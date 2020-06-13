MOULTRIE JACKSON, Elma Lee Elma Lee Moultrie Jackson was born on October 21st, 1943 to Almond and Zelma Moultrie in Rockdale, Texas. Elma graduated from Aycock High school as valedictorian in 1961. She received numerous awards for academic excellence, including winning a national homemaking economic award from Betty Crocker in 1961, in which she scored perfectly on that test. In high school she played first chair clarinet, was a drum majorette and majorette in the Aycock's school band. She also participated in the theatrical club. Elma attended Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. As a young Mother of four children, her father Almond took her to take the Civil Service Exam in Waco, Texas. Out of 300 people she had the highest score. By giving such an impressive performance, the federal government sent her a special letter followed by two federal government recruiters. They came to Rockdale, Texas to meet and see who this intelligent woman was. Elma started working at the United States Postal Service in 1969. She broke down barriers by becoming the second woman and first black supervisor ever in Central East Texas. She got a perfect score on the supervisor test. Elma became the postmaster in 1982 in Manchaca, Texas. After 29 years of faithful service at the post office, she retired. She loved to cook, and by watching shows on the Food Network Channel she passed that same passion on to her granddaughter, who started to watch cooking shows at the age of five. She always bought cooking gadgets for her granddaughters and son in law. Elma was also an avid reader and could read up to five books a week because she was a speed reader. She was an excellent seamstress as well. Elma was affectionately called "Grandma" by the neighborhood kids. She had the biggest heart opening her home to many relatives, and neighborhood kids who needed a place to stay. She would lovingly give her grandchildren money and say, "Don't tell your mama." She especially loved her son in-laws Michael & James. She would call Michael "The Fat Preacher" when she saw him in a suit & tie. She called James her "Good Cook" and loved when he cooked her fish. Elma always worried about her grandchildren and children even during her last months of sickness. She adored her niece's Shenea and Zelma who spoiled her by visiting and bringing her gifts and pictures. Elma was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother who was not perfect, but loved hard. Elma leaves behind four children. Her loving and devoted daughter Ramona Rountree (Mike) Chandra Webb (James) Marcus Webb (Debra),Twila and a special daughter Deborah Walton Crawford and her faithful sister in love Erma Jean Smith. Grandchildren: Brittany, Brinkley, Elma, Brynne, Dominick, Princeton, Sidney, Marcus Jr. Ivory, Jordan, Joshua, Elisha. Great Grandchildren: Asia, Aaliyah, Aniyah, Imani, Lola, Kayden, Germane Jr, Rashaad. Best Friends: Berdie Hemphill and Velma Wesley. Special thanks to Barbara McKee for her prayers.



