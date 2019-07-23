Services Graveside service 11:00 AM Cook Walden Capital Parks Pflugerville Resources More Obituaries for Elmer Apel Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elmer Apel

1931 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email APEL, Elmer C (Al) USAF, Ret. Apel, Elmer C (Al) USAF, Ret. Colonel E.C. Al Apel took his final flight to heaven from Georgetown Tx on July 20. Born Nov. 13, 1931 in Berea Ohio, he finished college at Ohio Univ. There he was a standout football player and was a member of ROTC. He was accepted into the Air Force where he went to flight school and absolutely loved flying many different planes from Fighters, Bombers to his favorite C-130 cargo and rescue planes. He served over 30 years in the military and logged more than 10,000 hours flight time. He received numerous awards including Legion of Merit and Meritorious Service Medal, to name a few. Al retired as Commander of the 924th Tactical Airlift Group at Bergstrom AFB. He is most proud of his family and felt blessed to marry the love of his life Patricia J Barnett on Feb 2 1957. Together they had 4 children, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His family brought him great pride and he loved spending time with them and telling stories. Pat and Al were married 56 years and were privileged to travel to many locations including Japan with their family. Col Apel is preceded in Death by his Parents, Elmer and Verna; His wife Patricia; Sister Lois Kasper and Granddaughter Katie Hicks. He is survived by Daughter Julie and husband Everett Hicks, Daughter Sandra Gibson, Daughter Dawn and husband Kevin Blusher and Son Gregory Apel- 7 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren, Sisters Maxine Shuran and Linda Yohon, and some wonderful nieces and nephews Graveside services will be at Cook Walden Capital Parks Pflugerville- Aug. 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM In Lieu of flowers, Please donate the Humane Society of your choice in his Honor High Flight Oh, I have slipped the surly bonds of earth and danced the skies on laughter-silvered Wings: Sunward I've climbed and joined the tumbling mirth of sun split clouds- and done a hundred things you have not dreamed of Wheeled and soared and swung High in the sunlit silence. Hovering there, I've chased the shouting wind along. And flung my eager craft through footless Halls of air. Up, up, the long, delirious, burning blue I've topped the windswept Heights with easy grace where never Lark or even eagle flew. And, while with silent lifting mind I've trod the high trespassed sanctity of space, Put out my hand and touched the face of God (John Gillespie Mcgee, Jr) Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 23, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries