Elmer Slaten Jr.
SLATEN JR., Elmer "Sam" Lt. Colonel (ret.) Beloved husband and father Sam Slaten passed from this world on November 8th, 2020. A wonderful woodworker and maker, Sam was the loving husband of 62 years to Frances Slaten. Sam is also survived by daughter Kari Slaten of New Braunfels, and son and daughter-in-law Curtis (and Kate) Slaten of Austin. Sam also leaves behind a granddaughter, Sarah Slaten; brother, R. Glen Slaten; and sister, Judy Le Platt. Fascinated with flying from his early teens, Sam proudly joined the U.S. Air Force as an Aviation Cadet in 1952. His military career included piloting B-47's; T-39's; C-47's; ending with RF-4C Phantom's at Bergstrom A.F.B.- retiring after 26 years. Sam flew for 30 years after that, retiring at 75, having flown DC 9-10's; the Fairchild F-27; Sabre 60; Falcon 50; Gulfstream G-4; and a restored WWII B-25. Originally from Durango CO, Sam's duty assignments took him to the Philippines, Vietnam, Germany, and several state-side posts. Sam and Fran moved to Yorba Linda, California for 34 years, returning to Austin in 2016. Sam was the "fixer" of our family, and he will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Sam's memory at dementiasociety.charityproud.org/donate.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 15, 2020.
