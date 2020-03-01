Home

King-Tears Mortuary, Inc.
1300 East 12th Street
Austin, TX 78702
(512) 476-9128

Elnita Rhodes

Elnita Rhodes Obituary
RHODES, Elnita Elnita Rhodes, 91, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1928, in Austin, TX. to John Sampson and Maryette Kincheon. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Ray Douglas (Lisa), Harold Joe (Debra), Carolyn Rhodes West, and Johnnie Rhodes; her sisters, Johnnie Carr and Doris Neal; and many loved ones. Elnita was loved and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 11 AM, at King Tears Mortuary in Austin, TX. Graveside service will be on the same day at 12:30 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Austin, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020
