Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
607 E Anderson Lane
Austin, TX
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church
Austin, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elois Moorer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elois H. Moorer


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elois H. Moorer Obituary
MOORER, Elois H. "Mama Lois" Elois H. Moorer, 69, of Austin, died Saturday, March 9th. She was born in Elgin, TX on December 14, 1949, a daughter of the late Katie (Jones) and John D. Collins. She was the wife of John H. Moorer and owner of Moorer's Day Care. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, March 16th at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Interment at Westbrook Memorial Gardens in Elgin, TX. Flowers can be delivered, and the only public viewing will be 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, March 15th at 607 E Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78752. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Moorer family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now