MOORER, Elois H. "Mama Lois" Elois H. Moorer, 69, of Austin, died Saturday, March 9th. She was born in Elgin, TX on December 14, 1949, a daughter of the late Katie (Jones) and John D. Collins. She was the wife of John H. Moorer and owner of Moorer's Day Care. The Celebration of her Life Service will be 1 PM on Saturday, March 16th at Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church in Austin, TX. Interment at Westbrook Memorial Gardens in Elgin, TX. Flowers can be delivered, and the only public viewing will be 4 PM to 7 PM on Friday, March 15th at 607 E Anderson Lane, Austin, TX 78752. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The Moorer family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 14, 2019