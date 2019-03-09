SOLIS, Eloy (Eli) Eloy (Eli) Solis, 85, born March 8, 1933 to Lupe Rivera and Ramon Solis in Glidden, TX met his maker on March 7, 2019. He was the eldest child of 6 brothers and sisters; Virginia Ells, Rudy Solis, George Rivera, Margie Bailey and Ruth Rivera. He was married to Judy K. McDaniel Solis on September 8, 1999. Eli is preceded in death by his son Patrick Solis. He was survived by his wife and son Greg Solis and wife Alice of Bailey, CO and grandchildren Eric Solis, Natalie Buerskens, Brian Cox and Hayli Hardin. Eli worked for Walgreens for 21 years in Pflugerville up until his retirement in October, 2018 and loved his customers and associates. He was Korean War Vet. He loved to play golf and enjoyed leisure travel with his wife. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 10, 1pm, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 700 West Whitestone Blvd, Cedar Park, TX 78613. Refreshments will be served after the service at the church. In lieu of flowers you may donate to in Eli's name. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary