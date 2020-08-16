ERWIN, Elsie "Larue" 1922-2020 Elsie "Larue" Erwin passed away on August 2, 2020, at the age of 98. Born May 28, 1922, in Dublin, Texas to Monroe & Josephine McAdams as the youngest of nine children, Larue married Herbert Erwin in 1940. They both worked and raised their only son Ron Erwin in Dallas, Texas. Larue retired after 25 years at Southwestern Bell Telephone. After Herbert's passing in 1975, Larue moved to Austin to be near her son and his family. She loved attending the theater, gardening, traveling and camping in her RV where she could be close to nature. She was also active in the Red Hat Society. Larue adored her two grandchildren and treasured every minute she spent with them as "Nana". She enjoyed cooking and treating her family to home cooked Sunday dinners which were always served with a delicious dessert. She put her family and friends first and spent as much time with them as possible. She cared for her Yorkie, Tosky, as a beloved family member taking him everywhere she went. Having only a high school diploma herself, Larue valued the gift of higher education, supporting her son and granddaughters' efforts to achieve college degrees. An avid reader, Larue kept up with current events and was always up for great conversation. She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Erwin, her parents and her eight siblings. She is survived by her son Ron Erwin, his wife Thelma Garcia-Erwin, her grandchildren Tracey Erwin Rogan, her husband Scott, and Heather Erwin Salinas, her husband Jason, and five great grandchildren, Jack, Margaret, Audrey, Charlie and Hannah. The family wishes to thank the staff at Argent Court for their loving care for her these past two years. A private service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store