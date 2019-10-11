|
|
CONNER, Elva Lee Elva Lee Conner was born September 11th, 1934 to Samuel Lee Conner and Lillie Ada Smith Conner. He went home to be with his Lord October 8th, 2019. Lee and his wife enjoyed many years as members of the Austin Road Ridder Goldwing and Christian Motorcycle association. They made many memories across the United States and touched numerous lives through their mission work and travels. Lee devoted his life to the organizations he held near to his heart including the Cedar Valley Baptist Church, the Masons, the U.S. Naval Reserves, and the Texas Baptist Men's Association. His dedication to those in need as a police officer and an active community leader was a vital part of his life, as demonstrated through his years of service, positively impacting those that crossed his path. He was washed with the spirit and has risen in amazing grace. He served the Austin Police Department from 1956 1989, nearly 33 years, and finally retired as Captain. He was proceeded in death by his mother and father, and sister, Dorothy Nell Conner Glover. Lee was survived by: his wife of 66 years, Dorothy Yeager Conner, and four children, Tommy Ray Conner & wife Kim of Elgin, Brenda Conner Cascio & Husband John of Liberty Hill, Kenneth Conner of Dale, and Rita Conner of Pflugerville, brother, Tommie Joe Conner & wife Grace of Elgin, 9 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. A Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Friday, October 11, 2019 Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home. A Celebration of Lee's Life to be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, October 12th, 2019 Cedar Valley Baptist Church. Interment to follow at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Capital of Texas Chapter, or the Cedar Valley Baptist Church. 5508 Highway 290 West, Suite 206, Austin, TX 78735 Cedar Valley Baptist Church 1905 FM 969, Elgin, TX 78621 Arrangements entrusted to Providence-Jones Family Funeral Home.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 11, 2019