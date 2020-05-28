|
CHAVARIA, Elvira Elvira Chavaria, a kind, gentle, sweet and generous person and a loving wife, passed away at her Austin home on April 30, 2020. Born in El Paso, Texas on June 26, 1950 to Jose and Elvira Perez Chavaria, Elvira grew up with her brother Jose Luis and her sister Marta Perez. After graduating from El Paso's Austin High School, she earned a BA in English Literature and a Master's in Library Science from the University of Illinois. She later attended and graduated with a MBA from the University of Michigan. She met the love of her life, John Baker in the early '90s and they married in Central Park on April 27, 1996. Her memorial service will occur once larger gatherings are authorized in Austin. At her request, her ashes will be scattered in the Franklin Mountains in El Paso. Elvira would be most pleased if donations of any amount were made in her memory to The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, that provided the support for her to earn her MBA. https://cgsm.org/about-us/how-to-donate/ For a more complete obituary, go to: https://www.centraltexascremation.com/obituaries/Elvira-Chavaria/#!/Obituary
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020