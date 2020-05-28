Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Chavaria
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira Chavaria

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvira Chavaria Obituary
CHAVARIA, Elvira Elvira Chavaria, a kind, gentle, sweet and generous person and a loving wife, passed away at her Austin home on April 30, 2020. Born in El Paso, Texas on June 26, 1950 to Jose and Elvira Perez Chavaria, Elvira grew up with her brother Jose Luis and her sister Marta Perez. After graduating from El Paso's Austin High School, she earned a BA in English Literature and a Master's in Library Science from the University of Illinois. She later attended and graduated with a MBA from the University of Michigan. She met the love of her life, John Baker in the early '90s and they married in Central Park on April 27, 1996. Her memorial service will occur once larger gatherings are authorized in Austin. At her request, her ashes will be scattered in the Franklin Mountains in El Paso. Elvira would be most pleased if donations of any amount were made in her memory to The Consortium for Graduate Study in Management, that provided the support for her to earn her MBA. https://cgsm.org/about-us/how-to-donate/ For a more complete obituary, go to: https://www.centraltexascremation.com/obituaries/Elvira-Chavaria/#!/Obituary
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -