SCHOPFER, Elvira Grace (nee Condina) "Vera" Formerly of Harrison,NY passed away February 27, 2019, at age 86. Vera was born September 3, 1932 in Long Branch, NJ, to Joseph & Fortuna Condina. She was a graduate of Red Bank High School, and later went on to receive her BA from Georgian Court College in Lakewood, NJ. She completed her Masters Degree at Rutgers University and enjoyed a career of over 40 years in teaching. Her career in teaching spanned many states from NY to CT to NJ and later, Texas. Her final position was as a pre-K teacher at St. Mark's Episcopal Day School in Austin TX, retiring in 1999. Vera's love and dedication towards her students led to her to become the recipient of the "Sally Beth Moore" award for excellence in the education of young children. She spent much of her time outside the classroom as a private tutor, finding great reward as children's confidence grew in reading. Her hobbies included ceramics class, crafts, puzzles and travel with her beloved husband Walter, whom she married on August 22, 1959. The couple had traveled to Europe, Alaska, and Australia along their journey. In addition to her husband, Vera is survived by her cherished sons, Walter Joseph (Christine) and Lawrence Stuart (Bernadette), and loving grandsons, Mackenzie, Christian, Cameron and Bryce. She is the dear sister of Joseph Condina (Alice) and the late Maria Burgess (Robert). To honor Vera's life, family and friends will gather on Sunday 12-4 pm at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 767 E. Boston Post Rd Mamaroneck, NY 914-698-5968. Funeral service Monday 11am at the funeral home followed by interment at Greenwood Union Cemetery in Rye, NY. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Mark's Episcopal Day School 2128 Barton Hills Drive Austin, TX 78704. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 2, 2019