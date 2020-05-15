|
WILLIAMS, Elzie Leroy "LZ" Elzie "LZ" Leroy Williams, 77, died peacefully on May 5, 2020, at his family home in Spicewood, Texas. Elzie was born on February 11, 1943 on West 38th Street in Austin, Texas, the fifth of seven children to Chester Lee and Florence Wilma (Farmer) Williams. He attended Austin High. In May, 1969, he married Shirley Joyce Zuehlke in Austin, Texas, and they moved quickly to Spicewood, Texas, where he spent his career as a landscape contractor working on many prominent homes and businesses in Austin and surrounding communities. He worked in the family landscaping business with his father and brother, employing many family members along the way, eventually branching out on his own under Elzie Williams Landscape. He operated The Dirt Factory with his son in Spicewood, Texas, until recently. Elzie loved native plants, animals, and rocks. He was an avid sportsman and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. Elzie was a member of Bee Creek United Methodist Church. Elzie made a difference in the lives of many. He was the rock of his large, extended but close-knit family. Elzie lived and loved in ways larger than life itself, leaving his extended family a strong legacy of love of God, family and the outdoors. He had a well-developed sense of who he was, and he was always clear about what he thought and where you stood with him. He left his children with independent thinking and strong senses of self-worth and humor. He will be sorely missed. Elzie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Shirley Joyce (Zuehlke) Williams; his children Deborah Hilbig, Leslie Williams, Russell (Kathey) Langham, Derek (Laura) Williams, and Elizabeth (Bryan) Williams; his grandchildren Travis (Heather) Hilbig, Alicia (Steve) Mougne, Jacob (Jennie) Hilbig, Megan (Brian McMorris) Langham, William Langham, Maice Williams, Sean Williams, Anna Williams and Zeke Williams; his greatgrandchildren Kylie Bagwell, Jaret Bagwell, Jacob Williams, Joseph Mougne, and Grace Mougne; his siblings LaNell (CJ) Staudt, and Judy Adams; his sister-in-law Sammie Williams and brother-in-law Joe Jensen; his nieces and nephews Steve (Revrie) Shelton, Christie Shelton, Jonathan Shelton, Sheila Walden, Wesley (Joanne) Walden, and Lesa (Mark) Bradford, Sandra Williams, Schaloiase Williams, Ben (Sandra) Williams, Karen (Tim) Milder, Timothy (Georgia) Norman, Tammy Adams, CJ (Joanie) Adams, Marty (Karen) Walenta, and Chesleigh Jensen; and too many cousins and grandnieces and grandnephews to count. Plus a petbull named Beaudreaux. Elzie was predeceased by his parents, his siblings Marion (Steve) Shelton, Margaret Walden, Bobby Williams, and Sue Jensen, his brother-in-law Charles Adams and his nephews Tracy Shelton, Tommy Shelton, Bobby Williams Jr., David Norman, and Daniel Norman. A service celebrating his life will be held at Chester Lee Williams Cemetery, on Saturday May 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bee Creek UMC, 3000 Bee Creek Road, Spicewood, TX 78669, or online at www:beecreekumc.org/member-pages/giving. I thank my God every time I remember you. Philippians 1:3 NIV
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 15, 2020