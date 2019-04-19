BARRON, Emily Chapman Emily Chapman Barron, 77, of Driftwood, TX was born on June 30, 1941 and passed away on April 18, 2019. Emily was an only child, born to George and Mildred Chapman and grew up in Washington, D.C. She attended Lynchburg College in Lynchburg, VA and received a Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education. Emily married Charles "Chuck" Barron on the night he returned from the Vietnam War. After working for the Selective Service for over 11 years in Richmond, VA and Austin, Emily became a full-time homemaker and mom to their two children, Chris and Kelly. She enjoyed raising her children and pets, cooking so much that she was a finalist in the Pillsbury Bake Off in 1983. As a devoted Christian, she enjoyed her Sunday School class and Bible Study Fellowships, along with serving in the children's ministry. Emily was a lover of animals, both wild and tame, and enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening. Emily is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Chuck. She is survived by her children, Chris and Kelly and fiance' Buster. She is also survived by her step-children, Jon and Sherill, as well as 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held 6:00pm-8:00pm on Friday, April 19 at Harrell Funeral Home, located at 4435 Frontier Trail in Austin. Funeral Services will be held 10:00 am on Saturday, April 20 at Bannockburn Baptist Church off 7100 Brodie Lane. Interment will follow at Cook Walden Forest Oaks on William Cannon. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary