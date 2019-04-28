Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Emily Zacharias
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emily Morgan Zacharias

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Emily Morgan Zacharias In Memoriam
Emily Morgan Zacharias April 26, 1984- June 11, 2004 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET EMILY This little girl is turning 35 today. We miss you and think about you every day. All of your friends are getting married, having children, and so kind to include me and your brothers in their lives. Visiting your bench in Tarrytown Triangle Park is a lovely place to sit and watch all the chil­ dren laughing and having fun. I still hear your laugh, still feel your hugs... in fact huggy, huggy, kissy, kissy.....and many butterfly kisses to you my sweet, precious child. Love, Mom, Gray and Thomas www.emilyzacharias.com, [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.