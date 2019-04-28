|
Emily Morgan Zacharias April 26, 1984- June 11, 2004 HAPPY BIRTHDAY SWEET EMILY This little girl is turning 35 today. We miss you and think about you every day. All of your friends are getting married, having children, and so kind to include me and your brothers in their lives. Visiting your bench in Tarrytown Triangle Park is a lovely place to sit and watch all the chil dren laughing and having fun. I still hear your laugh, still feel your hugs... in fact huggy, huggy, kissy, kissy.....and many butterfly kisses to you my sweet, precious child. Love, Mom, Gray and Thomas www.emilyzacharias.com, [email protected]
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019