WRIGHT, Emma Chastain October 7, 1925 March 3, 2019 Emma C. Wright was called to heaven 3/3/2019. She was born in Corpus Christi, TX, graduated from Incarnate Word Academy, and attended Del Mar College. She married high school sweetheart, Paul Wright. They had ten children. All ten graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School. Emma, 93, is preceded in death by her husband Paul, daughter Teresa Jenkins, and parents William and Ruth Chastain. She is survived by her twin sister Nann Chastain Pritchard and children: Nann Wright, William Wright, Mary K. Wright, Fred (wife Kay) Wright, Paul Wright, Jay (wife Beverly) Wright, Mark (wife Christina) Wright, Barbara (husband Kevin) Kemp, and Michelle Wright. She is survived by 41 grand, great grand and great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Special thanks to Dr. Karen Romero, Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, and Dr. David Boltan for their care and concern this past year. Wed. 3/6/19 Visitation & Prayer 6:30 pm-8:30 pm at Beck Chapel in Cedar Park, Tx. Th. 3/7/19 Funeral Mass at 9:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cedar Park, Tx. Th. 3/7/19 Graveside at 3:30 pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, TX
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 6, 2019