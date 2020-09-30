COFFMAN, Emma Helen (Lewis) (Docdoo) Aug 30, 1918 Sept 25, 2020 Helen Coffman, 102, of Austin and Georgetown, went home to be with her Lord on September 25. Helen was born August 30, 1918, in Hico, Texas. She married Thomas Ray Coffman on August 19, 1939, in Bastrop, Texas. She was preceded in death by her brother Hal Lewis and three sisters, Lilybeth Lewis, Christine (Cricket) Jones and Dorothy Cross. Helen was raised in Valley Mills, Texas, and moved to Austin when she was in Junior High School. She attended University Junior High School, Austin High School and the University of Texas while living in the family boarding house on Whitis Street. It was there she met Ray Coffman. They were married until his death on Oct 8, 1969. Helen had two sons, Jimmy and Steve. Steve preceded her in death in June of 1996. Helen is survived by her son, Jimmy, and wife, Jeannie, grandson, Kevin, and wife, Heidi, two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Brady Coffman, numerous nieces and nephew and many friends, including the Starfish, her "swim team". Ray and Helen lived in Austin after the war while Ray earned his Masters degree and worked on his Doctorate, where Ray was coach at Texas School for the Deaf. They then moved to Elgin (where Ray was Superintendent of Schools), Houston, ( where Ray was Executive Asst. to the Pastor at First Methodist Church, St. Lukes Methodist Church and Terrace Methodist Church). While in Spring Branch, Helen was manager of the Spring Branch School District communications. Helen and Ray moved to Austin in 1961 where Ray was Executive Asst. to the Pastor at Tarrytown Methodist Church and Helen was manager of the Littlefield Building. After Ray's death in 1969, Helen was Asst. Building Manager of the Capital National Bank and Texas Commerce Bank buildings. Helen was an avid sports fan her whole life, attending numerous athletic events and watching her husband and sons play sports. She watched, either in person or on TV, her beloved Longhorns play football, basketball and baseball. She saw Texas beat Navy and Roger Staubach in the Cotton Bowl, Slater Martin play basketball for Texas, and saw Texas win numerous Regional Baseball Tournaments from her seat on the first baseline. Helen lived independently in Austin until she moved to Georgetown to the Wesleyan at Estrella Independent Living and assisted living facilities in 2015. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. The family wants to thank the staff of Estrella Independent and Assisted Living facilities in Georgetown for their loving and attending care of Helen. We also would like to thank Wesleyan Hospice Care for their attention and care for Helen. In lieu of flowers, Helen wished that donations be given to the Wesleyan at Estrella Assisted Living at 109 Estrella Crossing, Georgetown 78628.



