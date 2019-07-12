HALL, Emma Louise Wood Sunrise: August 12, 1923 Sunset: July 09, 2019 Louise "Weeza" Hall, affectionately known as Mema, passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Lord on Tuesday morning. Born in Bracketville, Texas on a bright summer day in 1923, she was the second oldest of four children born to Cornelius and Alice Wood. Her father died when she was 5 years old. She always assisted her mother in repairing and custom-tailoring Calvary uniformsa story she told until her dying days. After her father's death, she and her family moved to San Antonio, where she graduated from Brackenridge High School. She married Syd Hall, a man she met in Driftwood, while staying with her aunt and uncle. They had two sons, Sydney D. and Clifford. Weeza worked for a number of years in the custom drapery department at Sears with her life-long best friend, Edith Eckols. Following her tenure at Sears, she worked at the Post Offices, in Wimberley and Driftwood. She did this as a way to help pay for trips and cruises with her granddaughters in the states and abroad. During the early years of their marriage Weeza was a good rancher's wife, always making sure coffee was ready and hot, and plenty of good sweets were available. Huge lunches were also a staple at the Double C Ranch. Following her retirement, Weeza took great pride in caring for her great-grand-children. Her remaining years were spent at Orchard Park Memory Center, where she received the best of care. Special thanks to all of the staff at Orchard Park. Extra special thanks to Lisa McCrary for visiting our Mema regularly. Thanks to the people at Angels for Elders for helping us keep Mema in her "home" as long as possible. Mema was preceded in death by her husband, Sydney Hall; parents, Cornelius and Alice; siblings: Gene, Aggie and Cornelius; and first great-granddaughter, Bailey Crisp. She is survived by her son Sydney D. and wife Ellen; son Clifford and wife Betty; granddaughters Nicole and Shana; and great-grandchildren Cody and Taryne. Visitation: Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 6-8, Harrell Funeral Home, Dripping Springs. Funeral and burial services: Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 2:00, Driftwood Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Driftwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from July 12 to July 13, 2019