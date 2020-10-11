VAQUERA, Enedina Age 62, beloved Sister, was called to her eternal resting place on October 6, 2020. She entered this world on August 25, 1958 in Lockhart, Texas, born to Ismael and Matilde Vaquera. Dina was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Arellano, brothers, Jose David Vaquera, Guadalupe Vaquera, and her maternal grandparents, Anita and Luis Botello, and paternal grandmother, Agustina Vaquera. She is survived by her parents, Matilde and Ismael Vaquera; sisters, Oralia Lopez, Amelia Sanchez, nephews and nieces, Ruben I. Lopez, Jr., Veronica Lopez, Stevie Lopez, Theresa Arellano, Andres Arellano, Rebecca Sanchez, Richard Sanchez, and Robert Sanchez, brothers-in-law, Cosme Sanchez and Ruben Lopez, and Albert Arellano. Dina had a relatively short battle with cancer. Dina was a dedicated 30-year member of the Customer Service Department at Capital Metro, starting as a rep and becoming a supervisor. This year Dina retired, in part to help care for her parents who now survive her. Dina will be missed. Visitation will be Monday, October 12, 2020 at DeLeon Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery. Services under the direction of the DeLeon Funeral Home, 110 E. Cedar St., Lockhart, Texas 78644 (512) 376-6200



