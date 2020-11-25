1/1
Enio Pineda
PINEDA, Enio Our beloved Enio Pineda, age 93, resident of Austin, passed away November 3rd, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Piedad; their children Enio, Alexis, Jose and Hermes; their grandchildren Andrea, Daniel, Rebecca, Veronica and Sara; and their great grandchildren Gabriella, Gianna, Catherine, Michael and Abigail. Enio was born to Aquilino Pineda and America Gilbeaux in Baracoa, Cuba. He married Piedad Armengol and went on to raise four sons. They emigrated from Cuba to the United States as political refugees in search of freedom and a better life for the family. He was a family man first and foremost. He led the family by example. He was always the first one to lend a hand in times of need. After retiring he travelled, visited family, enjoyed working around the house, his flowers, his vegetable garden and being around family. He was a simple but great man. We will miss him dearly. A mass in his honor will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, at 12:15 PM, at Saint William Catholic Church, 620 Round Rock W Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to a charity of your choice.

Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 25, 2020.
