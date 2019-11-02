|
JOHNSON JR., Enoch S. "E S" E S was born on September 23, 1926 in Liberty Hill, Texas to Enoch S. and Lula Ida (Munro) Johnson. He was the youngest of six children. After graduating from high school and at the age of seventeen, he joined the United States Navy. He served during World War II in Okinawa, Japan. Upon returning home, he joined the United States Army Reserve. He was called to duty during the Korean War and served in Sendai, Japan. After his completion of service in the Army, he returned to Austin and joined the City of Austin Fire Departent, where he proudly served for thirty-three years. In 1952 he met the love of his life, Christine Shelton. They were married on February 27, 1953 and they were by each other's side through all of the ups and downs for 46 1/2 years. They had two children, Lynda Johnson Liberty (Carl) and Patrick "Pat" Johnson (Mary). E S was a master at creating and repairing anything put in front of him. He was preceded in death by his wife, Chris, his parents, and five siblings. He is survived by his children; three grandchildren, Kathy Helms, Steven Spangler, and Kacie Johnson; three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Cook-Walden Davis Funeral Home in Georgetown. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 4, 2019 at the funeral home chapel. He will be laid to rest at Hopewell Cemetery in Liberty Hill. To share words of comfort and memories of E S with the family, please visit www.cookwaldendavisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 2, 2019