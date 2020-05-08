|
LOPEZ JR., Enrique Enrique Lopez Jr. also known as Dr. Itzi Meztli passed away on May 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Eustolia Lopez of McAllen, Texas. He is survived by his brother Oscar (Melissa) Lopez of Reynosa, Tamp. Mexico and his sister Elda Lopez of McAllen. He was in band at McAllen High School where he graduated in 1970. He attended U.T. Austin where he received his B.A. and MA. In English in the 1970s. He received his Ph.D. in English at Ohio State University, and he was an Associate Professor of English at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. He lived in Austin for many years where he served as Executive Director of the Greater Montopolis Corporation in the 1980s. In Pennsylvania, he served on the Slippery Rock Borough Council in 2011-2015 and was elected to a second term in 2017. He leaves behind many friends who remember him for his kindness and support. He was an advocate for worthy community causes and the voice for many needing to be heard. He will be missed. Visitation is at Ceballos Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas from 9 am-1 pm Friday May 8. Burial follows at Roselawn Cemetery at 2pm
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2020