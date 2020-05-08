Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 682-3431
Visitation
Friday, May 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ceballos Funeral Home
1023 North 23rd Street
McAllen, TX 78501
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Enrique Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enrique Lopez Jr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Enrique Lopez Jr. Obituary
LOPEZ JR., Enrique Enrique Lopez Jr. also known as Dr. Itzi Meztli passed away on May 1, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Eustolia Lopez of McAllen, Texas. He is survived by his brother Oscar (Melissa) Lopez of Reynosa, Tamp. Mexico and his sister Elda Lopez of McAllen. He was in band at McAllen High School where he graduated in 1970. He attended U.T. Austin where he received his B.A. and MA. In English in the 1970s. He received his Ph.D. in English at Ohio State University, and he was an Associate Professor of English at Slippery Rock University in Pennsylvania. He lived in Austin for many years where he served as Executive Director of the Greater Montopolis Corporation in the 1980s. In Pennsylvania, he served on the Slippery Rock Borough Council in 2011-2015 and was elected to a second term in 2017. He leaves behind many friends who remember him for his kindness and support. He was an advocate for worthy community causes and the voice for many needing to be heard. He will be missed. Visitation is at Ceballos Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas from 9 am-1 pm Friday May 8. Burial follows at Roselawn Cemetery at 2pm
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enrique's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -