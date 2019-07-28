|
|
SUDERMANN, Erhard Rudolf Albert Erhard Sudermann passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Lakeway, TX with his wife of almost 48 years, Sylvia, and his sister and brother-in-law, Ellen and Richard Vercruysse from Port Charlotte, Florida, by his side. He is also survived by his brother, Albrecht Sudermann and wife Sabine of Berlin, Germany, nieces and nephews, Heidi (Robert) Beaudine, Peter (Cindy) Vercruysse, Mark (Mae) Vercruysse, Tim (Elaine) Vercruysse, Christian (Christina) Sudermann, Utta (Harold) Sudermann, Anja (Willie) Sudermann, their children & grandchildren, an aunt, Alice Weiswurm, and many cousins. Erhard was born December 16, 1938 in Berlin, Germany to Hildegard (von Mutius) and Alfred Sudermann, and at age 3 moved to Aschaffenburg, Germany. Toward the end of WWII in February 1945 at the age of 6, he, his mother, sister and brother were traveling through Germany by train and stopped in Dresden, since the trains did not run at night. They miraculously survived the Allied Bombing attack of Dresden - where an estimated 25,000 or more people were killed. He grew up in Aschaffenburg where he went to school, enjoyed endless miles of bicycling, skiing, rowing, swimming, boy scouts, and studied tool making - till he moved to the USA with his mother to join his sister and husband in 1957. His first job was as an Orderly at Manchester Memorial Hospital - just to better learn the English language. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Hartford, Syracuse University, Auburn Community College and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), mostly in night school while working during the days. He was also active in rowing, fraternities and soccer. In 1962 he joined the US Army Reserves and was ordered to Active Duty at the cusp of the Cuban Crisis. Most of his work was in manufacturing for G+W Industries in Seneca Falls, NY, Glasgow, KY, and Austin, TX - working his way up from a Production Foreman, to Manufacturing Manager, Plant Manager, Engineering Manager, VP and Director of Operations. He left Corporate to become an Operations Consultant and Business Owner, and then formed a partnership as President and CEO of a tool remanufacturing company in Fredericksburg, Lockhart and Waco. His work took him to many countries including Mexico, the Dominican Republic, China, South Korea, Japan, England and the Isle of Man. He retired in 2000 to pursue his career in Residential Real Estate - which he continued for 19 years. He loved to meet and talk with people. Everything he did was with great passion. During his 40 years in Austin, he was a member of the Austin Yacht Club and enjoyed sailing and racing with his wife and friends on Lake Travis. And besides his wife, his other loves were always his dogs (Ashley & Simba), all other animals - both pure-breds and rescues, obediance training German Shepherds, Tai Chi (Black Sash), Karate Judging, Poker, traveling, and sailing in the Virgin Islands. His desire was to become a Centenarian - but his heart gave out before he could reach his goal. Please mark "Organ Donor" on the back of your driver's license. It costs nothing and may save multiple lives. An Oktoberfest Party will be planned in his honor.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019