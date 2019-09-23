Home

GERSTMANN, Eric Eric Gerstmann and his twin brother Albert were born to Karl and Elsie Gerstmann on September 3, 1924, in Puyallup, Washington. Eric passed away peacefully on September 19, 2019 at 95. He is survived by his daughter, Carol Marie (Gerstmann) Crader, daughter-in-law, Marilynn Gerstmann, three grandsons and a granddaughter, three great granddaughters and a great grandson, numerous nieces and nephews and special friend and "adopted daughter", Denise Marshall. Visitation from 6:00 pm 8:00 pm on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home, 3125 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, Texas 78705. Service at Ascension Lutheran Church at 11:00 am on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 6420 Hart Ln, Austin, Texas 78731. Burial will follow the service at Capital Parks Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 23, 2019
