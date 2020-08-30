BISHOP, Eric James 9-27-1984 - 8.14.2020 "There is no such thing as no hope." (Eric Bishop) Eric James Bishop died unexpectedly on August 14, 2020, six weeks shy of his 36th birthday. He died peacefully, in his sleep. Eric was born in Austin, Texas on September 27, 1984, to Larry Bishop and Pam Todd Bishop. He attended K through 12 in the Lake Travis ISD where he played baseball, Basketball, and football. Academics came easily to him and he excelled in most everything he attempted. He lived in Lakeway and Austin his whole life. Despite the challenges of mental illness, over the last 17 years, Eric held down many jobs and was known for his dependability and punctuality. Eric liked to help people. He had many sponsees in the AA program and he would drive them to the doctor, church, and AA meetings. Despite having an illness that makes most individuals isolate, Eric loved to be with peopleto talk to them and to help however he could. Eric is survived by his parents, Larry and Pam Bishop; his brother and sister-in-law, Justin and Courtney Bishop; his nephews Jade and Stone Bishop; his grandmother, Denese Todd; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfathers, Melvin P. Bishop and Richard J. Todd, and his grandmother, Caroline P. Bishop. His loved ones remember him as kind, funny, sweet, generous, forgiving, non-judgmental, upbeat and resilient. He smiled easily and often, and rarely complained. The world was a better place with him in it. He will be deeply missed. A very casual Celebration of Life is scheduled for Thursday, September 3rd, 9:30 at Blissful Hill 25306 Old Ferry Road, Spicewood, TX, 78669. Due to the COVID please RSVP to pambishop1@sbcglobal.net and wear a mask. We will temp check at the door and take all other precautions. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Eric's name to the National Alliance of Mental Illness. https://www.nami.org/Home