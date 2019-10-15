|
|
VÁZQUEZ, Eric Martin Eric Martin Vázquez passed peacefully on to his next journey on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019. He was surrounded by his children, siblings, and other family and friends. Eric was Director of IT for Job Corps for 25 years. He was funny, he was warm, he was generous, and he was deeply loved. He is survived by his children, Natalie Ainsworth, Gabriel Vázquez, and Benjamin Vázquez; his sisters, Carmen Vázquez, Ida Malloy, Migdalia Vázquez, Nancy Vázquez; his brothers, George and Jose Vázquez; eight nieces and nephews; eight great nephews and nieces; and Moo Moo the cow dog. He will be deeply missed by his co-workers and family. Services will be held at Harrell Funeral Home of Austin 4435 Frontier Trail, Austin, Tx. On Saturday, October 19, 2019, 11:00 -1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 15, 2019