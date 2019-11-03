|
SANDBERG, Eric Eric Sandberg of Austin died October 9, 2019, while vacationing with his wife, Melissa and good friends in France. James Eric Theodore Sandberg, Jr. was born in Houston on April 19, 1947. Eric graduated from La Porte High School and earned a degree in accounting from the University of Texas at Austin. He proudly enlisted in the Air Force during Vietnam, served as an air route traffic controller, and remained highly committed to veterans' affairs throughout his life. Returning to Austin, Eric became a Certified Public Accountant and launched a successful career in banking and legislative affairs. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, Eric served in a variety of leadership roles with financial trade associations, culminating as CEO of the Texas Bankers Association. He previously served as head of the Texas Savings and Community Bankers Association and Texas Savings and Loan League. He also served as a member of the State Association of Trade Executives for America's Community Bankers. A familiar face around the Texas Capitol and in Washington, D.C., Eric was committed to advocating on behalf of his members and promoting consumer and small business access to credit. While never wanting to be out front, Eric had a talent for working behind the scenes and letting others be recognized. Eric was passionate about life. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and recently returned from a hunting expedition to Uruguay with close friends. He loved his alma mater and was a lifelong Longhorn fan. He will be remembered for his commitment and love for his family, infectious laugh, his wry sense of humor, and his selfless commitment to helping others. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, James Eric Theodore and Henrietta Sandberg. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Melissa Danks Sandberg; son, James Eric Theodore "Trey" Sandberg III; and the entire Danks family. Eric's friends were his family; he is also survived by his coffee group, the card boys and many others. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a scholarship fund established in Eric's honor: McCombs Development Office, 2110 Speedway, Stop B6006, Austin, TX 78712-1270 Make Checks to: The University of Texas at Austin Include in Memo Line: Eric Sandberg Memorial Scholarship Or donate online: http://links.utexas.edu/shaobu
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 3, 2019