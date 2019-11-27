|
MOODY, JR., Eric V. Age 81, passed away November 25th, 2019 from natural causes after a courageous 23 year battle with Parkinson's Disease. Eric was constantly surrounded by family and friends throughout his recent illness. Eric was born June 26th, 1938 in Houston, Texas to Annie P. and Eric V. Moody, Sr. He grew up in Houston and obtained the rank of Eagle Scout. He married Mary Lee Corcoran on February 23rd, 1963 and had four sons. Eric graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1962 with a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree with an emphasis in accounting. He worked in accounting and real estate throughout his career. His family has found solace knowing that once again he is reunited in heaven with his wife of 41 years, Mary Lee and sons Duane Lee and Kevin Ward. Eric enjoyed outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing with his four boys and extended family at the Cripple Fawn Ranch. Eric also enjoyed sailing and boating on Lake Travis and Matagorda Bay. Eric was proceeded in death by Mary Lee and sons, Duane Lee and Kevin Ward. He is survived by two sons and four daughter-in-laws; Eric Moody and wife, Denise, Gary Moody and wife, Lori, and Julie Moody and Sherry Windom; his brother and sister-in-law, Ken Moody and wife, Sheri of Sour Lake, Texas; sister Mary Cay Crissman and husband, Paul of Magnolia, Texas; and sister Elaine Moody of Galveston, Texas. Eric is also survived by 6 granddaughters, Amanda, Sarah, Alyssa, Megan, Jensen, and Brooklyn; four grandsons, Derek, Braeden, Ryan, and Tyler; and four great grandsons, Weston, Wyatt, Walker, and Noah. The family has arranged for a visitation at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 29th followed by a 11:00 AM funeral at Beck Funeral Home located at 4765 Priem Lane in Pflugerville, Texas 78660. Graveside service will follow at Cook Walden, Capital Parks Cemetery, 14501 N. IH-45 in Pflugerville, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 27, 2019