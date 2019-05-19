WALZ, Eric Eric Walz died suddenly in Austin, Texas on May 5, 2019. Everyone who knew Eric remembers his smile, laugh, kindness, and joy in music. He was a strong advocate for equality, justice, and the arts. Eric grew up in Richmond Virginia and was a graduate of the Richmond Public Schools and Virginia Commonwealth University. In Austin, Eric enjoyed a life of teaching, playing music, and his work. Eric is deeply missed by his parents Michele and Stephen, his partner Samantha, his sisters Maura and Caroline, extended family, and his large community of friends, colleagues, band mates, and students. His spirit enriched and in turn was enriched by them. The Walz family would like to thank the staff of South Austin St. David's Medical Center, TOSA, and the Austin Police for their care. Eric's family would like his legacy to be that as many children as possible learn to love music. Anyone who wishes to help extend that legacy can donate to Austin Soundwaves through the Hispanic Alliance: https://thehispanicalliance.org/donate. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary