|
|
JERRELLS, Erica Dionne Erica Dionne "Choir Girl" Jerrells, 44, of Austin, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 17th She was born in Austin, TX on July 15, 1975, a daughter of Sandra M. (Overton) Doyle and the late Freedie Jurrells. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. This service can be seen on https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/ericadionnejerrells and A Life Celebration By Franklin Facebook. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing will be 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, October 25th at E.M. Franklin Chapel 1812 E.M. Franklin Ave Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 East12th Street in Austin. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. Erica's family has selected her adopted uncle, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019