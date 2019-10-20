Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Celebration by Franklin - Taylor
510 S Main St.
Taylor, TX 76574
(512) 365-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Erica Jerrells
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erica Dionne Jerrells

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Erica Dionne Jerrells Obituary
JERRELLS, Erica Dionne Erica Dionne "Choir Girl" Jerrells, 44, of Austin, died unexpectedly Thursday, October 17th She was born in Austin, TX on July 15, 1975, a daughter of Sandra M. (Overton) Doyle and the late Freedie Jurrells. The Celebration of Her Life Service will be 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26th at St. James Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. B.W. McClendon, Sr. officiating. This service can be seen on https://livestream.com/accounts/7325565/ericadionnejerrells and A Life Celebration By Franklin Facebook. Interment at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery. Public Viewing will be 3 PM to 6 PM on Friday, October 25th at E.M. Franklin Chapel 1812 E.M. Franklin Ave Austin, TX. Flowers can be delivered to the church and 1309 East12th Street in Austin. Go to alcbf.com for greater information. Erica's family has selected her adopted uncle, Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin in Taylor, TX to fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Erica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now