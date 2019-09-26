|
SHILGALIS, Erin Jennifer August 24, 1971 August 27, 2019 With her piercing, iridescent blue eyes and welcoming smile, Erin always looked into you, not just at you, and listened to what you had to say. She was a gentle, loving, kind, and generous soul. She was also a wit and had a distinctive laugh, sometimes laughing so hard while running with a friend that they had to slow their serious pace to a walk. She is remembered with deep love and affection, and heartbreaking sadness, by her family, her friends, and her coworkers. Erin was a fierce athletea marathon runner, with medals to prove it, and so good at kickboxing she considered teaching it. She loved beaches and books and running the trail around Lady Bird Lake. She loved listening to live music, too, especially Bob Schneider. She was proud of her career as a formidable media buyer and planner in the competitive world of advertising. But most of all in her life, Erin adored her two amazing sons, Ethan and Colin Shilgalis. Ethan, 19, is a sophomore at Southwestern University in Georgetown. Colin, 16, is a junior at Westlake High School. Her pride in them was limitless. Erin Jennifer Shilgalis was born August 24, 1971, in St. Louis, Missouri, and passed away August 27, 2019 in Austin. She spent her childhood in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and finally Austin, where she attended Cedar Creek Elementary, Hill Country Middle School, and Westlake High School, graduating in 1989. Erin received a BA in advertising from Arizona State University in Tempe, where she was an active member of Alpha Phi sorority. Advertising media was her chosen career path. After working at agencies in Arizona and San Antonio, she found her ideal role as both senior media buyer and an advocate for social change at the Sherry Matthews Group in Austin, where she spent almost a decade winning the respect of her peers and the industry. Erin is survived by her two cherished sons, Ethan and Colin; her mother and stepfather, Nicole Craig Lyons and Jim Lyons of Austin; her sister and brother-in-law, Shawn and Charles Pine, and nephew, Carlo Pine, all of Telluride, Colorado; and her stepmother, Gaye Craig of The Woodlands, Texas. Other survivors include her ex-husband, Stefan Shilgalis of Austin, and her former mother-in-law, Karen Shilgalis of Longmont, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her father, William L. Craig of The Woodlands, Texas; grandparents, Richard and Gene Craig of Missouri and Emerson and Lorraine Brunsman of Illinois; and her former father-in-law, John Shilgalis of Colorado. A public celebration of Erin's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, in the Smith Family Chapel at Riverbend Church in Austin. In Erin's honor, donations may be made to eaneseducationfoundation.org, thetrailfoundation.org, safeaustin.org, or the .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 26, 2019