JOYNER, Erma Lee Erma Lee Joyner was born in Manor, TX on December 3, 1923. She went home to be with the Lord at the age of 95, on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Mercer Chapel in Fuller Sheffield Funeral Home. The homegoing celebration will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11am at St. John Regular Baptist Association Tabernacle, 7501 Blessing Lane Austin, TX. Interment to follow the service at Manor City Cemetery, Manor, TX.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 4, 2019