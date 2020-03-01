|
|
STONE, Erna Guðfinna Erna Guðfinna Stone passed away, surrounded by family, on February 22, 2020, in Austin, Texas. Born October 10, 1930 in the port town of Akranes on the west coast of Iceland, she moved to the United States in 1959 with her husband Earl. She taught herself English by watching American soap operas and after Earl's retirement in Austin made lifelong friends while working for Murchison Middle School and Mervyn's Department Store. Her kindness touched the hearts of all those she met. Erna's strong faith in God helped her cope with the suffering her body brought her later in life and we are thankful that she is now with God in peace. Erna is survived by her sons John and his wife Thuy, Steve and his wife Shannon both of Austin, grandsons Ryan and his wife Stephanie of San Diego and Kyle of Dallas, granddaughters Rósa Björk of Iceland, Candace and Danielle of Austin, Mallory Jenkins and her husband Greyson of Belton and great granddaughters Amira of Iceland and Elizabeth of Austin. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl, son Danny and sister Malfridur. Please join us in celebrating her life Saturday morning March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's United Methodist Church, 311 E. University Ave. Georgetown, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020