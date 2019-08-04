Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weed-Corley-Fish Lake Travis Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
411 Ranch Road 620 South
Lakeway, TX 78734
512-263-1511
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Laurel Land Memorial Park
Dallas, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ERNEST CONINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ERNEST CONINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ERNEST CONINE Obituary
CONINE, Ernest Ernest Conine, Ernie as he was known by many of his friends, passed away July 29, 2019 at Longhorn Village. He has previously resided in Lakeway, Texas for eighteen years. He was born December 31, 1925 in Dallas, Texas. He served in the Army Air Corps in World War II and later as a psychological Warfare Officer during the Korean War. Following World War II, he graduated from Southern Methodist University where he was recognized as the outstanding male journalism graduate of 1948. After graduation, he joined the Dallas bureau of the United Press. He later became a Washington correspondent for several Texas newspapers, an assignment that allowed him to establish personal relationships with the Senate Leader Lyndon Johnson, House Speaker Sam Rayburn and numerous congressional leaders. In the mid 50's he joined McGraw-Hill's Washington bureau where he covered the White House for business Week, one of the firm's magazines. He was a member of the press corps that covered Nikita Khruschev's tour of the United States. He later became McGraw-Hills correspondent in Moscow where he covered Soviet politics during the height of the Cold War. In 1961, he joined the Los Angeles Times where he covered Eastern Europe from his base in Vienna. Over the next twenty-five years he wrote an estimated 1,200 byline columns for the Op-Ed page of the L.A. Times. He was able to meet either one-on-one or in small groups, President Truman, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan. He interviewed Edwin Land, the inventor of the Polaroid camera, and one of the two men credited with the development of the laser. Ernie will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Ulla and numerous nephews and nieces in the Dallas area. Graveside services will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ERNEST's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now