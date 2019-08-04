|
CONINE, Ernest Ernest Conine, Ernie as he was known by many of his friends, passed away July 29, 2019 at Longhorn Village. He has previously resided in Lakeway, Texas for eighteen years. He was born December 31, 1925 in Dallas, Texas. He served in the Army Air Corps in World War II and later as a psychological Warfare Officer during the Korean War. Following World War II, he graduated from Southern Methodist University where he was recognized as the outstanding male journalism graduate of 1948. After graduation, he joined the Dallas bureau of the United Press. He later became a Washington correspondent for several Texas newspapers, an assignment that allowed him to establish personal relationships with the Senate Leader Lyndon Johnson, House Speaker Sam Rayburn and numerous congressional leaders. In the mid 50's he joined McGraw-Hill's Washington bureau where he covered the White House for business Week, one of the firm's magazines. He was a member of the press corps that covered Nikita Khruschev's tour of the United States. He later became McGraw-Hills correspondent in Moscow where he covered Soviet politics during the height of the Cold War. In 1961, he joined the Los Angeles Times where he covered Eastern Europe from his base in Vienna. Over the next twenty-five years he wrote an estimated 1,200 byline columns for the Op-Ed page of the L.A. Times. He was able to meet either one-on-one or in small groups, President Truman, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan. He interviewed Edwin Land, the inventor of the Polaroid camera, and one of the two men credited with the development of the laser. Ernie will be missed by all that knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Ulla and numerous nephews and nieces in the Dallas area. Graveside services will take place on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Laurel Land Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019