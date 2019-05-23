STANLEY, Ernest G. Ernest Gilbert "Stan" Stanley passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019, nine days after his 88th birthday. He spent his birthday with family and friends, eating bar-b-que and birthday cake. Stan was born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 31, 1931. Stan was an accomplished pilot, a gifted mechanic and craftsman. Together with his wife, Corky, he created many handmade holiday yard decorations. Most days they could be found in their garage working on their projects. They were rarely apart. Stan's real passion was restoring antique cars. He and Corky belonged to several antique car clubs and took countless road trips in their motor home with family and friends. As much as he loved driving and working on cars, Stan loved to fly. He flew for the Texas Railroad Commission with his best friend, Ken Fossler, from 1978 to 1993. Stan was a military veteran, having served in two branches - the Navy and the Air Force. He joined the Navy when he was just 17 years old. After three years, he left the Navy and joined the Air Force, from which he retired in 1968. Stan told many stories of his time in the service. The one that stayed with him the strongest was about his time on the aircraft carrier, the USS Wasp. In 1952, while undertaking nighttime exercises near the Azores Islands in the Atlantic, the USS Hobson, a naval destroyer, attempted to turn in front of the carrier. The Wasp collided with the smaller destroyer, breaking it in two. The Hopson quickly sunk, killing 176 crew members. Stan was very proud of his military service and wore his retired veteran's hat everywhere he went. If someone came up to him and thanked him for his service, he was often embarrassed because he never felt like he had done anything special. He had merely done his duty. Stan had six children, two step-children, 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many in-laws, and a host of friends. He was predeceased by his son, David, and his wife, Corky. Stan was honorable, humble, generous, and very kind. He will be missed. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 11:00 a.m. at Austin Memorial Park, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, 78731. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary