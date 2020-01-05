|
MORRIS, Ernest Lee Ernest Lee Morris born September 7, 1943 in Georgetown, Texas to S.L. Morris and Lola Boggs Morris. Ernest was proceeded in death by his mother, Lola; father, S.L.; step-father, James Lackey; and nephew, Matt Morris. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano, Texas from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Tow Cemetery at 12:00 P.M. with Chaplain Scott Meador officiating.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020