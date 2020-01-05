Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc
307 E Sandstone St
Llano, TX 78643
(325) 247-4300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes Inc
307 E Sandstone St
Llano, TX 78643
View Map
Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Tow Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Lee Morris


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernest Lee Morris Obituary
MORRIS, Ernest Lee Ernest Lee Morris born September 7, 1943 in Georgetown, Texas to S.L. Morris and Lola Boggs Morris. Ernest was proceeded in death by his mother, Lola; father, S.L.; step-father, James Lackey; and nephew, Matt Morris. Visitation will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Chapel in Llano, Texas from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Burial to follow at Tow Cemetery at 12:00 P.M. with Chaplain Scott Meador officiating.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -