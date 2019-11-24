Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
Ernest Walter Williams Sr.


1939 - 2019
WILLIAMS, Ernest Walter Ernest Walter Williams Sr., 80, of Austin, died Sunday, November 17th. He was born in Taylor, TX on May 1, 1939, a son of the late Virgie Dell (Lauderdale) and Earnest Samuel Williams. He was the husband of Mable B. (Hayden) Williams. The Celebration of His Life Service will be 2 PM on Tuesday, November 26th at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor G.V. Clark officiating. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery Austin, TX. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin, 3 PM to 6 PM on Monday, November 25th. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019
