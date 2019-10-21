|
JORDAN, Ernestine Virginia Feineisen Ernestine "Ernie" Virginia Feineisen Jordan, a resident of Sunrise Beach, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019. As she did with any difficult or daunting tasks set before her, Ernie calmly, with prayer, brave determination, and without complaint set out to fight the health issues that attacked her. Ernie was born on October 29, 1944, in Walla Walla, Washington. She lived the majority of her childhood in Fredericksburg, Texas, along with her older brother and two younger sisters. After leaving St. Mary's High School in Fredericksburg, Texas, she moved to Austin to attend Durham Nixon Clay Business School. She not only excelled in her studies during this time, she was also an exemplary employee at Holiday House-Airport Blvd. On December 17, 1964, she married the love of her life, Lloyd Eugene Jordan, II, whom she met while working together at Holiday House. In 1966, Ernie began her professional career with the Employees Retirement System of Texas. In later years, she also worked with the Texas Real Estate Commission and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. In 1980, she happily joined Lloyd at IBM, beginning her career as a System Administrator. As she worked her way up the career ladder, she became a role model for all of her children and grandchildren. Ernie was an exemplary employee who was valued by all of her supervisors and co-workers. She had the most commendable ability to deal with people of all attitudes and temperaments. At the remiss of her colleagues, she retired from IBM in 1996 as an Associate Programmer. Ernie was a proud, devoted mother to her four children and lovingly guided them into adulthood. She instilled in her children her respect for nature, a love of all God's creatures great and small, and an appreciation of the beauty of the Texas Hill Country. As a child, she attended St. Mary's elementary and high school in Fredericksburg. She was an active member of several Catholic churches throughout her life: St. Mary's; St. Louis Catholic Church (Austin); St. Thomas More (Austin); St. John the Evangelist (Saugerties, NY) and Our Lady of the Lake (Sunrise Beach). It was at Our Lady of the Lake where our Heavenly Father put her to the best use. Along with Lloyd, she helped keep the parish operating by dedicating much of her time to daily and weekly tasks, such as cleaning, maintaining and repairing the church facilities as well as landscaping the gardens. Ernie had a large role in the various construction projects including the pew kneeler padding, erecting the privacy fence, converting the rectory to Simmons Hall and several more. The OLOL parishioners were blessed to hear her speak as she was frequently the Lector during the Saturday Mass. Upon her illness, her frequent presence at the church was sorely missed. Without being asked to do so, Ernie happily took care of several neighbors in Sunrise Beach whose declining health made it impossible for them to carry on without assistance. She was the kindest, strongest, and most amazing woman who will be forever in our hearts. Ernie is preceded in death by her parents, Clara Erna Klein and Master Sergeant Rudolph Walter Feineisen. She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Eugene Jordan, II; four children - Mark Anthony Jordan (married to Melinda Choquette Jordan), Diana Jordan Seerey (married to Mark Joseph Seerey), Michelle Lind Jordan, and Christine Jordan Westenberg (married to Trinity Westenberg); five grandchildren - Dustin Anthony Jordan (married to Erica Romero Jordan), Michael Bruce Taylor (married to Caitlin Looney Taylor), Alexis Sarah Westenberg, Jordan Mackenzie Westenberg, Caitlin Trinity Westenberg; and four great-grandchildren, Liliana, Amelia, Bailey, and Mackenzie. She is also survived by her brother Norbert Feineisen of Fredericksburg, Texas, and her two sisters, Antoinette Foster, and Erika Lacey (married to Felix Huizar), nephew Terry Foster, and grand-nephew, Trent, all of Dale, Texas. Memorial services will be 10:00A.M. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Sunrise Beach, Texas. Online condolences may be offered at www.putnamcares.com/ . In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA)), Hill Country Memorial Hospice of Fredericksburg or The Nature Conservatory. The family wishes to thank all of the individuals who have prayed for and assisted Ernie during her journey this past year including her friends, fellow parishioners, doctors, nurses and staff. Ernie's care is entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78639. 325-388-0008
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 21, 2019