JORDAN, Ervin Wayne It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Ervin Wayne Jordan of Art, Texas on June 15, 2020 at the age of 78. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Kathryn Wilson Jordan. His sons Josh Calhoun and wife Lorien of Levelland, Joe Calhoun and wife Misti of Thorndale, grandchildren Jackson, Caleigh and Lincoln Calhoun and good friends Patricia and husband, Victor and dear friends Arlee R. and Liz Leifeste. E. Wayne is also survived by sister-in-law Carol Jordan of Mason, brothers-in-law Sam Wilson, Robert Wilson and wife Claribel, Bryan Wilson and wife Holly Ruth, Uncle Ron and Aunt Rose Leoni of Austin, and a myriad of Jordan, Ericson and Wilson nieces, nephews and cousins. E. Wayne is preceded in death by his father, mother and brother, Ray Jordan. E. Wayne worked for 20 years as a Senior Animal Technician and Supervisor with the cancer research team at MD Anderson Medical Research Center in both Houston and Bastrop, Texas until his retirement in 1991. After his father passed away., E. Wayne returned to Art to care for his mother and return to his love of ranching at the Homeplace. Shortly after returning home, E. Wayne married the love of his life, Kathryn in 1994. . A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:30 am at the Art United Methodist Church in Art, Texas. Graveside services will follow in the Art West Cemetery. In remembrance, individuals may donate to the Art United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 7399 State Hwy 29E, Art, TX 76820 or the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, 4801 La Crosse Ave., Austin, TX 78739



