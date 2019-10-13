|
ERWIN, James Scott Scott Erwin died October 5th at the age of 75 from complications of diabetes. He was pre-deceased by his wife, Vicki, in 2014. Scotty was born in Austin and attended Bryker Woods Elementary, O. Henry Jr. High, and the old S.F. Austin High on Rio Grande. He was a drum major in the Maroon Band, earned a degree in architecture from UT Austin and served in the USAF in Viet Nam and Europe. He pursued a career in architecture and construction project management. Along the way, he was a volunteer Little League Baseball umpire for 50 years, mostly in his adopted home in Sunnyvale, California. He also has assisted several young people in obtaining college educations. He had recently returned to Austin and was a resident of The Conservatory at North Austin. Scotty had uncommon determination and strength of spirit, both of which helped him through his difficult medical journey. When he made up his mind about something, it got donefor years he stubbornly fought city officials to have a Little League ballpark renamed after a devoted volunteer, and Scotty triumphantly arranged the dedication ceremony. He was also supremely creative, and his many friends eagerly anticipated the beautiful Christmas gifts he made for them. He had a loving and generous heart and will be greatly missed. Memorial get-togethers are being planned among his friends in Austin and in California.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 13, 2019