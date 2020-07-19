MAIO, Erwin Erwin Maio passed away peacefully in his sleep July 15th, 2020. He is predeceased by his wife Lillie Maio, and survived by his four children, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. The funeral service is scheduled for 1:00pm at Bannockburn Baptist Church, 7100 Brodie Lane, Austin, Texas; with the gravesite service immediately following at Austin Memorial Park Cemetery, 2800 Hancock Drive, Austin, Texas. The family invites you to view the pictures and videos at Harrell Funeral Home website, Obituary Section, under "Photos and Videos" for Erwin A. Maio. The website also gives the viewing guests the opportunity to leave a tribute of their own or to send flowers and notes of joy. Thank you for celebrating the life of our father. God bless you all, The Maio Family. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com
.