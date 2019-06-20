|
GONZALES, Escilla Francis On Saturday June 1, 2019 Escilla Gonzales, loving mother of two children passed at the early age of 37. The eldest of three, Cilla was born on February 26, 1982 in Ft. Campbell, Kentucky to Frank W. Gonzales Sr. and Mamie Lopez. The family moved to Austin Tx in 1983. Cilla attended Kocurek Elementary, Bailey Middle school and graduated from James Bowie High School. Cilla later went on to receive her bachelor's degree in nursing and medicine at Austin Community College. Cilla is survived by her children Ariona and Jezerae Machado; Her parents Frank and Mamie Gonzales; Sister Leticia and Brother Frank Jr. Gonzales; Sister-in-Law Ashley Gonzales; Niece Genesis and Nephew Gabriel Gonzales. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. A memorial service will be held for her at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Fairview Baptist Church, 5606 S. 1st Street, Austin Tx 78745. Guests are welcome to wear orange in honor of her memory.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 20, 2019