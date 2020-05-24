|
MORGAN, Essie Louise "And blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord." Luke 1:45 Our beloved Essie Louise Morgan was born on May 21, 1936 in Dallas, Texas and was received into Heaven on May 15, 2020. Louise was born to Fred and Gertrude Wewe, the 6th of 9 children. She is survived by her two children, Robert Morgan (Judy) and Cathy Winkelman (Wayne); four grandchildren, Sandy Winkelman (Shyama), Brad Winkelman (Sarah), Sarah Greuter (Ryan) and Hannah Morgan; two great grandchildren, Nina and Claire Greuter. Also grieving her death are her siblings, Iva Wewe, Bill Wewe (Evelyn), Joe Wewe (Roberta), Homer Hamilton, Merle Wewe (Marsha); and sister in Law, Ruby Wewe and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Morris and Oran; sister Joanne; and sisters in law, Sharon Hamilton and Theresa Hamilton. Louise spent her earlier years in the Dallas and Duncanville area where she was embraced by the church and the love of Our Lord Savior. Her relationship with the Lord would continue to grow and bestow many blessings, friendships and comfort throughout her life. Louise met and married Guy E. Morgan at the young age of 18 and they made their home in Dallas, Texas. Louise became a lifetime resident of Austin, Texas when the family moved to the area in the 1960's. As an employee of the City of Austin, Louise retired from the EMS as Office Manager in 1999 and began what she called her "fun times". Whether she was gardening in her amazing yard, finding the best sales at Macys or hanging with her Beans and Movie Night Gals, she was happy and content! Louise could be defined as all things Faith, Family and Christmas! As a member of Glad Tidings Austin, she was active in many groups including her Sunday Night Bible Study Group, Royal Family Kids Camp, and Mpact. Her sense of family included not only her own, but those from the church as well. We wish to honor you all; she loved you so dearly. "Memommy" also had a fierce love for her grandchildren and was so proud of their accomplishments. Christmas was her time to shine and make the holiday so special for them. Our beloved Mother, Memommy and friend will be missed so much! We stand in awe by the impact Louise had on so many people in her lifetime. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends to celebrate the beautiful life of Louise.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020