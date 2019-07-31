|
QUEBE, Esther Ida Schmitt Esther Ida Schmitt Quebe, 91, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, July 29, 2019. The "Energizer Bunny" finally ran out of juice. She was born November 8, 1927, in Brenham, Texas, to Joe and Caroline Gaskamp Schmitt. She grew up working on the farm with her parents and sisters. Following graduation from Burton High School, as Salutatorian, she worked for Blue Bell Creameries and the Washington County Tax office. While working at the tax office, she spied a handsome returning soldier and "suggested" that he attend the next dance at Artesian Park. He followed that suggestion, and the rest was history. She married Burney Quebe on December 19, 1948. They established a family while living for a few years in Bryan. They moved to Austin in 1958, and lived there the rest of their lives. The marriage lasted for 62 years, until Burney's death in 2011. Esther worked for Behren's Drug Co. for a while, and then began a long career with Veterinary Services, United States Department of Agriculture. She worked on budgets for the USDA, retaining her budget and number skills until the end. Her checkbook remained balanced up until the last month. A life-long Lutheran, she was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Brenham, and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church, Zionsville. After moving to Austin, she and Burney joined St. Martin's Lutheran Church. She served on the Alter Guild, and many committees, and remained an active member until her passing. She enjoyed her work, her long- time Friday night 42 games with Ludwig and Edna Groeschel, and many years of dancing at Dessau Hall. She enjoyed traveling and cruising. She also loved cheering for her Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers. She loved doting on her family, especially her grand-children. She rarely sat down, even in retirement. She was continually on the go, whether helping out at St. Martin's, gardening, cooking, sewing, or waiting on someone. This continued through her final illness, as she attempted to set a world record for setting off the bed alarm (trying to get out) during her hospital stay. Left with loving memories are son Karl R. Quebe and wife Debbie, of Waco; grand-daughter Kaitlin, of Portland, Oregon; nieces and nephews Helen Ladewig and Husband Delbert; Betty Witte, and husband Charles; Stuart Reeves; Claudia Reeves; Doyle Reeves, and wife Vicky; and Amber Fletcher, life-long friends Edna Groeschel and Milton Fuchs, and many wonderful friends and neighbors. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Nathan Burney Quebe, grand-son Kyle Quebe, husband Burney Quebe, brother-in law Louis Hueske, sister Bernice Reeves, Sister Gladys Hueske, and nephew Jerry Don Fletcher, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers are Delbert Ladewig, Charles Witte, Doyle Reeves, Jason Ladewig, and Bradley Ladewig, Claudia Reeves., and Kaitlin Quebe. Special thanks are offered by the family to the staff at Heartis Waco, and the Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest nursing staff and Hospice Team Visitation will take place at 9:00 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Funeral Home, 14501 N IH 35, followed by a 10:00 AM Graveside Service. A Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:30 AM, at St Martin's Lutheran Church, 606 W. 15th, Austin, Texas, followed by a family visitation. In lieu of flowers and the customary remembrances, memorials may be sent to the St. Martin's Endowment Fund, 606 W. 15th Street, Austin, Texas 78701, or .
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 31, 2019