DILWORTH, Ethel B (Alexander) June 6, 1932 - November 4, 2019 On November 4th one year ago, our Mom was called to her final resting place. Mrs. Ethel B (Alexander) Dilworth, loving mother and guardian to all who knew and loved her. Mom, Mother, Mama, Mrs. D., Grandmother, Nana, Sister, and other titles, she wore them well and with pride. Your legacy of love sustains us - Mama, you are with me everyday. You come in waves of smiles and tears as I remember your smile, hugs, wit and wisdom, and cornbread dressing! Thank you for making us strong and wise! I love you, I miss you, Gwen. Hi Mom, It's been a year since you were called to heaven. You are a constant light in my life and I miss you so much. Through your teachings, I gained wisdom. Through your example, I learned faith. Through your spankings, I learned love. I smile now about those times and I know that it was for my own good. Thank you for loving me. Connie Mom, As we honor the first anniversary of your heavenly homegoing, I reflect on a life well lived. You were our first teacher, our perfect example in all ways, and my best friend. My memories of you continue to teach, instruct, and direct my path. I am comforted in knowing that you are forever with me. It is Gods' way. I love you. Jacque Mama, I've been missing you so much lately, It's just becoming real. I know it was time for you to go, but I just can't shake how I feel. I'm Sure you're saying to move on, but my "ON" has gone with you. My nights are never satisfied, The sun won't even do. I still wake up to see your smiling face, if only in my mind. I hear the assurance in your voice "baby you'll do fine. I miss you so much Mama! Harold, Jr.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store