GORDON, Ethel Irene Ethel Irene Gordon, 96, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 in Austin, TX. She was born on February 1, 1923 in Farmington, MO. She is survived by two sons, their wives, four grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and her sister of St. Louis, MO. Ethel was a faithful member of Central Christian Church in downtown Austin, TX for 44 years. A viewing has been scheduled for October 8, 2019 from 6 to 9pm. Services will be held on October 9, 2019 at 3pm at Cook Walden 6300 W William Cannon Drive Austin, TX 78749.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 6, 2019