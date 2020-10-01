WILLIAMS, Etta Mae Age 64, of Elgin died Monday, September 21st. She was born in Elgin, TX on July 25, 1956, a daughter of the late Charles Etta (Pleasant) and Lucious Miller. The Family Celebration of Her Life Service (can be viewed on livestream https://livestream.com/accounts
/7325565/ettawilliamsl) will be 12PM on Saturday, October 3rd at Greater Love Baptist Church. Interment at Evergreen Cemetery. Public Viewing and Flowers can be delivered to ALCBF 1309 E 12th Street, Austin 3PM-6PM on Friday, October 2nd. Go to www.alcbf.com
for greater information. This Great Celebration will be a Personal Signature Service under the Professional Guidance of Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin who will fulfill her final earthly celebration with great excellence.