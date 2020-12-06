GORHAM, Eugene A. With profound sadness, we say goodbye to Eugene A. Gorham of Manor, TX., age 74. He was called home by the Heavenly FHFather on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the North Austin Medical Center in Austin, TX. from Pulmonary Fibrosis complications. Gene was born on December 15, 1945, in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, to William and Zelma Gorham and his loving sister Sandra. At age 5, Gene's father took a position in San Diego, California. Shortly after that, the family moved across the country, and Gene enjoyed a happy childhood in Southern California. During his senior year of High School, the family moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where he graduated High School from Arlington Heights High School in 1964. After graduating from High School, Gene enrolled at the University Of Texas at Arlington, where he received a Bachelor of Business Management degree and was introduced to the love of his life, Kelly Merrill, by her sister Patricia Merrill. Gene courted Kelly with the help of his much-admired Midnight Blue Chevy Nova. Gene and Kelly married on June 7, 1967, and became the proud parents of two loving children: Sean Gorham and Tara Lindgren. In November 1968, Gene was called to service by the U.S. Government and proudly served in the United States Air Force, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-5). Upon being Honorably Discharged from the U.S. Armed Service in November 1974, Gene promptly returned to his family in Austin, TX. After accepting a position as a Disability Examiner for the Texas Rehabilitation Commission, Disability Determination Division (TRC DDD), Gene spent the next 41 years of his professional life as a public servant of the Great State of Texas and ultimately retired from the renamed Department of Assistive and Rehabilitative Services, Disability Determination Services (DARS DDS) as a Senior Director. Throughout his life, Gene was never one to be satisfied with working only one job or activity. In addition to becoming a member of the Masonic Lodge Parsons No. 222, Gene maintained numerous part-time positions throughout his adult life ranging from working at the neighborhood service station to driving armored cars and working as a Sales Associate at The Home Depot. However, perhaps Gene's most challenging "Part-Time" position was that of a Farrier. After several years of trimming and shoeing horses, he was finally put to pasture by a colt who wanted to sit rather than stand for the procedure. Unfortunately, Gene was positioned directly underneath the rear-end of the colt at the time. As a result, Gene suffered a traumatic injury to his right ankle, which ended the most physically demanding chapter of his professional life. Finally, Gene relished his last, so-called part-time position, working as a transport driver for Covert Ford in Hutto, TX. Gene was very proud to have been a blood donor for many years, giving more than 15 gallons until his eventual diagnosis. Amongst his friends and family, Gene was well known for his off-beat sense of humor and his love of telling jokes that first made you think and then made you laugh. Early in his life, Gene found a love for photography, which, at times, he poured all of his time and energy into. Most of all, Gene loved spending time with his friends and family and traveling the world with Kelly. To those who knew and loved him, Gene was a true renaissance man. Gene truly lived life to the fullest with no regrets and unshakable morals. In the words of Walter Scott, "The man who is deserving the name is the one whose thoughts and exertions are for others rather than for himself." Gene is survived by his wife of 53+ years, Kelly Gorham, their two children, Sean Gorham and Tara Lindgren, and their spouses Tammy and Shannon, respectively. Gene has five Grandchildren; Ryan Gorham, Stephanie Lindgren, Ashley Clampitt, Garrett Lindgren, and Savannah Lindgren. Gene also is survived by two Great Grandchildren, Gus Truan and Jacie Gorham, his Nephew Terry Vaughn and his wife Erin Vaughn, along with their children Roy, Katie, Rhiannon, and Kevin Vaughn. Gene is preceded in death by his parents William and Zelma Gorham. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Providence Funeral Home. Memorial service will be held at 3:00 on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Providence Funeral Home. Instead of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guide Dogs of Texas or Wounded Warriors
. Arrangements entrusted to Providence Funeral Home.