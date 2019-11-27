|
FISCHER, Eugene Francis Eugene Francis Fischer passed away at his home in Georgetown, Texas, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. Gene was born on October 14, 1928, in Austin, Texas, to his parents, Cornelius Alfred Fischer and Amy Weber Fischer. Gene was the fourth oldest of his eight (8) brothers and sisters. Gene was preceded in death by his siblings Cornelius "Tookie" Fischer, John Joseph Fischer, Alfred "Sonny" Fischer, and Dorothy Fischer Adams. Gene is survived by his siblings Sister Claudia Fischer, Pat Fischer Crotchet, and Agnes Fischer Riley. Gene graduated from St. Edward's High School in Austin, Texas. He later married the love of his love, Joe Ann Canady Fischer ("Kandy") at St. Mary's Cathedral in Austin, Texas on October 14, 1950. Gene and Kandy were lovingly married for 68 years until Kathy passed earlier this year on January 2, 2019. They are now rejoined in eternal life together. In his younger years, Gene worked for Lindsey Automotive before working his way up the ladder in Southwestern Bell Telephone Company's Engineering Department. After decades of loyal service, Gene retired from his position at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in the early 1990's. Gene and Kandy were blessed with four (4) children, David Howard Fischer, Daniel Gray Fischer, Nancy Kay Heaton, and Larry Eugene Fischer. His oldest son, David, whose untimely passing was a result of his diagnosis with ALS, preceded Gene and Kandy in death. His wife, Virginia Fischer, survives David. Gene is also survived by his remaining living children and their families; Daniel Fischer and his wife, Cyndi, of Pflugerville; Nancy Heaton and her husband, Ted, of Austin; Larry Fischer and his wife, Tish, of Austin; and his grandchildren, Meredythe Heaton, Margaret Heaton, Bree Fischer, Blaine Fischer, and Jordan Fischer. Gene and Kandy made the most of their life together. The couple spent their time perfecting their picturesque gardens and cleaning up at couple's bridge games with friends. Gene also enjoyed bird watching, woodworking, anything historical, and spending time with his family and numerous friends. Gene was also devout member of St. Helen's Catholic Church in Georgetown. A mass and celebration of Gene's life for family and friends will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church located at 2700 E. University Avenue, Georgetown, Texas 78628, on a later date. A reception will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in David Fischer's name to the ALS Association (local chapter), 1315 Sam Bass Circle, Unit B5, Round Rock, Texas 78681, 512-371-1718. Gene was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. You may share a message or memory in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 27, 2019