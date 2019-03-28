PAVLAS, Eugene Frank Age 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born to Frank and Rosie Pohler Pavlas February 14, 1931 in Moulton, TX. Eugene married the love of his life, Margie Ann Kresta May 1, 1960. He honorably served in the Texas National Guard, then the U.S. Navy as an electrician during the Korean War. He retired from the Texas Education Agency after 35 years as an accountant. Eugene had great pride in providing for his family and adored his grandsons. He loved US history, classic cars, watching wildlife and listening and dancing to polka music. Eugene was preceded in death by his wife Margie and his brother David Pavlas. He is survived by daughters Melissa Cooper and husband Shawn of Richmond, TX, Melanie Pavlas of Lockhart, TX and grandsons Travis and Dylan Cooper; sisters, Virginia Patek, Georgia Juranek and Mary Ann Chunda; brother, Frank Pavlas, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation/Rosary will be on Tuesday, April 2nd, 6-8pm at Marrs Jones Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday, April 3rd, 10am at Ascension Catholic Church. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary