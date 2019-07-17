GUZMAN, Eugene "Gene" Eugene "Gene" Guzman, 73, was born in Leander, TX on September 11, 1945 to Eugenio and Concepcion Guzman, and he passed away July 13, 2019 at his home in Austin, TX. Gene graduated from Johnston High School and went on to build his business, Guzman Plumbing, allowing him to give his time and services to support community and church projects. Gene was always a reliable confidant, friend and partner. As a life partner to his wife of 47 years, Virginia, they created countless memories. Many of these were shared with family and friends, like a trip to Vegas or catching up at over a beer at Happy Days or the Scoot Inn. In addition to his wife, Gene is survived also by their daughter Lisa Mays and husband Brad and their daughter, Kennedy. Gene is also survived by daughters Gina, Connie and Monica Guzman and son Eugene Guzman, III, in addition to 14 grandchildren and one great grandchild. Gene is also survived by his sisters Ruby Romo, Vicenta Martinez, Loraine Guzman, Mary Guzman and brother Juan Guzman and preceded in death by his parents and brother James Guzman. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, at 6100 N. Lamar, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6- 7 PM, with a rosary to follow from 7 8 PM. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 11:00 AM 12:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church followed by a graveside service at Cook-Walden Capital Parks Cemetery from 12:30 1:00 PM. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019