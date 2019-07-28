|
|
MAIN, Eugene Louis, Lt. Col USAF, Ret. Eugene L. Main, "Gene", passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Austin, Texas. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on June 11, 1924, to Vernon Joseph Main Sr. and Angela Brady Main. Gene's brother, Vernon J Main Jr., and sister, Ruth Main Tator, preceded him in death. He was married, first, to Harriet Briede, and to that union four daughters, Regina Dugay, Karen Main, Melissa B Main, and Tommie Elizabeth Main were born. They separated and were divorced. Gene enlisted in the US Navy a few days after Dec. 11, 1941, and served until the end of WW II. He attended LSU, gaining a degree in Civil Engineering, and then attended Tulane, earning another degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was awarded a regular Air Force commission, and his USAF career took him to several US Air Force facilities in training for jet fighter flight. He had been stationed at several US bases and in Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii; and there were two tours over Vietnam. During his service, he was awarded with the Silver Star, the Bronze Star, and the Distinguished Flying Cross. Following retirement in 1972, he worked first with Butler Steel Corp, and later with Rizzo Construction Co. until a second retirement in 2007. He married again in 1994 to Jean Peterson Massaro. They enjoyed spending summers in cool northern Wisconsin, skiing in Colorado, trips to Italy, Norway, and England, as well as cruises to Alaska and the Panama Canal. They enjoyed sailing, golfing, and many trips to New Orleans and family in Louisiana. LSU football was a primary interest, and he will see the Sept 8 game against UT from above. He is sorely missed by his extended family, his wife, and many great friends. A small private service will be at a later date with inurnment when his wife joins him. Memorials may be made to the WW II Museum in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 28, 2019